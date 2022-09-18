JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Register

Today is the last date for registration of the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 3. All those candidates who want to register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 can do so by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In order to register for the Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling process, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. On the official website, candidates are required to fill out the application form, pay the registration fee, fill in the choices, and select the locking option.

According to the schedule, the JEECUP 2022 round three seat allotment result will be released on September 19 and the document verification round of selected candidates will be conducted between September 20 and 22. Notably, candidates can submit the application fee till September 23, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To register for JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3, candidates are required to visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the activity board.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling for Round 3 of JEECUP Counselling 2022."

Step 4: Now, enter the application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Candidates then need to register with the required details for Round 3 counseling.

Step 6: Fill in the choices and then click on "Submit."

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Pixabay/Representative