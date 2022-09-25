JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Registration Process Begins; Check Steps To Register

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council's JEECUP Round 4 Counseling has started today. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In order to register, candidates are required to enter their login details before filling out the application form.

Notably, the deadline to complete the registration process is September 26, 2022. Any application submitted after the posted deadline will not be accepted. per the official statement. According to the schedule, the last date to complete the registration process is till September 26, 2022.

JEECUP Round 4 Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply online

Step 1: In order to register for JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5, candidates are required to visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the activity board.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the link, which reads, "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling for Round 4 of JEECUP Counselling 2022."

Step 4: Then, they will have to enter the application number and date of birth.

Step 5: After registration, fill in the choices and then click on "Submit."

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

Here's direct link to complete the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 - CLICK HERE

After the completion of registration, the council is scheduled to release the JEECUP Round 4 Counseling Seat Allotment Result. It will be released on September 27, 2022. Those candidates who will clear this round will have to pay the fee and participate in the document verification process. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

