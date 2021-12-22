Jharkhand School Students To Get Caste Certificates Within 6 Months: CM Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand government has announced that it will be issuing caste certificates to students in all schools. This has been announced by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Minister said this while responding to BJP MLA Nilkanth Singh Munda. The MLA had earlier, during the question hour raised the issue of difficulties being faced by students in getting caste certificates.

Plan to distribute caste certificates in Jharkhand schools

It has been planned that the caste certificates will be distributed across classes within the next six months. As per the plan, the camps will be set up in government and private schools. It will be useful in completing the exercise after December 29, 2021. The Minister said this while responding to BJP MLA Nilkanth Singh Munda.

The MLA said that people from Bangladesh are coming in large numbers. He further alleged that they are easily getting caste certificates and other government documents, while Jharkhand residents have to face hardships in obtaining these. The Chief Minister said his government “does not work for the people of Bangladesh or any other country” and assured that students will be issued caste certificates within the next six months.

“Our government strives to solve the problems of the common people… not a single student will face any difficulty with regards to caste certificate,” Jharkhand CM Soren added



Odisha started the practice of schools issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates to children in November 2017, but restricted it to government-run institutions. The process was suspended during the pandemic and has yet to resume, although many schools have since reopened. In all other states, caste certificates are issued by the offices of district magistrates, block development offficers, tehsildars, mamlatdars and other designated revenue officials.

Jharkhand Schools are following winter timings

School Education and Literacy Department in December second week issued a fresh order on the opening and closing timing of schools. It was announced for both primary as well as middle schools. It was passed given the winter season. The schools are now following the new timings. Schools are opening at 8 am and are closing at 12 noon.