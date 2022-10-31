Last Updated:

JNU Admissions 2022 Third Merit List Released, Here Is Direct Link

JNU Admissions 2022: The third merit list and supernumerary list for UG, COP, and integrated postgraduate programmes have been released by JNU.

The third merit list and supernumerary list for UG, COP, and integrated postgraduate programmes have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday, October 31. Interested and eligible candidates can check the third merit list by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The JNU's first merit list was released on October 15 for UG, COP, and integrated postgraduate programmes, followed by the second merit list on October 27.

It is to be noted that today is the last date for the candidates to block the seat and pay the fee. All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the 3rd merit list are advised to visit the allotted college of the varsity to complete the further admission procedure. To check the JNU third merit list, it is advised that candidates must follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process.

JNU Admissions 2022: Here's how to check the JNU third merit list

  • Step 1: In order to check the JNU third merit list, candidates are required to visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on List 3.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their application number, password, and captcha code.
  • Step 4: The JNU merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Double-check and print for future reference. 
  • NOTE: Candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the JNU Third Merit List 2022 - Click Here

