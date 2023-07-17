JNU Admissions 2023 For All Undergraduate Programmes Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: ANU
Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The registrations for JNU admissions began on July 16. Candidates can register till August 2. Candidates will have to visit the official website- jnu.ac.in.
“JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in”, JNU official notification reads.
