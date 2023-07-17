Last Updated:

JNU Admissions 2023 For All Undergraduate Programmes Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun the registration process for admission to its UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Scores.

Nandini Verma
JNU admissions 2023

Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The registrations for JNU admissions began on July 16. Candidates can register till August 2. Candidates will have to visit the official website- jnu.ac.in. 

“JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in”, JNU official notification reads.

 JNU UG Admission 2023: Here's how to apply for JNU UG Admission

  • Step 1: To fill out the application form, candidates are required to visit the official website -jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the registration link.
  • Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing the required personal details.
  • Step 4: Candidates are required to log in again using the system-generated ID and password. 
  • Step 5: Fill up the application form.
  • Step 5: Then, upload the scanned documents as needed.
  • Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to apply online for JNU UG Admissions 2023

