JNU Admissions To Be Conducted Through CUCET From Year 2022, Check Admission Details Here

Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to hold the admissions for academic year 2022-23 in a new way. The University has decided to have admissions through Common Universities Entrance Test, CUET from the upcoming academic year. It is on the lines of what Delhi University (DU) planned to take admission through CUET. In a meeting that was conducted on January 12, 2022, the JNU's Academic Council members discussed the modalities of implementing CUCET. They released an official notice informing everyone about the big change.

The official notice reads, "The above decision of the Academic Council is in conformity with its earlier decision taken in 157t meeting of the Academic Council held on March 22, 2021 to adopt and admit students through CUT whenever the examination would be planned by National Testing Agency (NTA)." The official notice also reads, "During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the council emphasized that CUET would provide a level playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations. The misinformation spread by a few faculty members about CUET was noted by the Academic Council and was deplored."

About JNU Admissions 2022

University has also agreed and accepted that JNU Admissions 2022 will now be conducted by NTA. It will be conducted whenever National Testing Agency decides to conduct the exam. Till the academic year 2021-22, the University was known for its entrance exam or JNUEE that was conducted for admissions to various courses.

"The university will deliberate on the implementation of the CUCET in accordance with the National Education Policy," said an official

JNUTA and JNU students' union expressed their opposition

JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) and the JNU students' union (JNUSU) are expressing their opposition on this decision. An official said, "The JNU Vice Chancellor, has yet again chosen the period of pandemic to put an additional agenda to the Academic Council Meeting for passing CUCET, without any deliberation and discussion with the student community." Many accused the VC of "bulldozing decision making and violating decision making bodies such as Academic Council Meeting". "Even for this time, the JNUSU representatives have not been invited for the Academic Council Meeting.