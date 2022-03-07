Last Updated:

JNU MBA Admission 2022-24: Deadline For Registration Ends On Mar 10; Here’s How To Apply

JNU MBA admission 2022-24: Applications are invited for MBA admissions. Only those candidates who attempted CAT 2021 are eligible to apply.

JNU

JNU Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting applications for the MBA programme. Students who are interested in taking admissions to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU, can apply now.

Candidates can check the application fee, eligibility, and steps to apply here. The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have attempted CAT 2021. For verification, they will have to submit their CAT registration number and CAT score. The score will be used for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interviews for the MBA programme.  

MBA application: Check eligibility and application fee here

As mentioned above, for JNU MBA Admissions 2022, candidates who have appeared in Common Admission Test are eligible to apply. This clarifies that candidates who have not taken CAT, will not be able to qualify the eligibility criteria. Eligible candidates will have to pay the basic application fee. For General/OBC/EWS applicants, the fee is Rs. 2000 and for SC/ST/PwD, it is Rs.1000.

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Check important dates here

  • Registration for ABVSME was started on January 21, 2022
  • The deadline to apply is March 10, 2022

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Selection process

  • CAT score (70% weightage)
  • Group Discussion (10% weightage)
  • Personal Interview (20% weightage)

JNU MBA Admission: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: Candidates after checking the eligibility should go to the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the application link. The registration form will open, candidates should get themselves registered by filing personal details 
  • Step 3: Registered candidates will then have to log in with their registration number and complete the application form
  • Step 4: Candidates should upload scanned images of photograph and signature, and attach other documents including caste certificate, graduation marksheet, and CAT/GMAT Score Certificate.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee online and take the printout of the application form for future reference
