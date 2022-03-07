JNU MBA Admission 2022-24: Deadline For Registration Ends On Mar 10; Here’s How To Apply

JNU Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting applications for the MBA programme. Students who are interested in taking admissions to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU, can apply now.

Candidates can check the application fee, eligibility, and steps to apply here. The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have attempted CAT 2021. For verification, they will have to submit their CAT registration number and CAT score. The score will be used for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interviews for the MBA programme.

MBA application: Check eligibility and application fee here

As mentioned above, for JNU MBA Admissions 2022, candidates who have appeared in Common Admission Test are eligible to apply. This clarifies that candidates who have not taken CAT, will not be able to qualify the eligibility criteria. Eligible candidates will have to pay the basic application fee. For General/OBC/EWS applicants, the fee is Rs. 2000 and for SC/ST/PwD, it is Rs.1000.

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Check important dates here

Registration for ABVSME was started on January 21, 2022

The deadline to apply is March 10, 2022

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Selection process

CAT score (70% weightage)

Group Discussion (10% weightage)

Personal Interview (20% weightage)

JNU MBA Admission: Here's how to apply