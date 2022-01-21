Last Updated:

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Link Activated Today, Apply By Feb 28

JNU has activated the link for applying for admission in MBA courses. The course details, eligibility and application fee details can be checked here.

The application process for providing admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, has been started. All the students who want to take admission to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU should make sure to apply online by February 28, 2022. The eligibility, application fee, important dates and steps to apply has been mentioned below. For application to admission in the MBA programme, candidates must submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview for the MBA programme.  

MBA application: Eligibility and application fee

JNU MBA Admissions 2022 are being held only for candidates who have appeared in Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 exam. Those who have not given CAT, will not be able to qualify the eligibility criteria and hence, not even apply for admissions. Candidates will have to pay the basic application fees as well. For General/OBC/EWS applicants, the fee is Rs. 2000 and for SC/ST/PwD, it is Rs.1000.

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Check important dates here

  • Registration begins for ABVSME on January 21, 2022
  • The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Selection process

  1. CAT score (70% weightage)
  2. Group Discussion (10% weightage)
  3. Personal Interview (20% weightage)

JNU MBA Admission: Check application process here

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for application link. Candidates will then have to register with personal details
  • Step 3: Candidates will have to log in with the registration number and complete the application form
  • Step 4: Candidates should upload scanned images of photograph and signature, and attach other documents including caste certificate, graduation marksheet, and CAT/GMAT Score Certificate.
  • Step 5: The application fee needs to be paid online 
  • Step 6: Candidates should submit and take printout of the application form for future reference
