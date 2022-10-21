JNU Merit List 1 Released For UG Admission, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JNU Merit List 1: The Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, has declared JNU Result 1 today, October 21, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 can download their results by visiting the official website – jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the results have been released for Round 1 and the link has been activated by the university on its official website. To check the JNU Merit List 1, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and captcha text to download the result.
According to the official website, "Results of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. The last date for blocking the seat is October 23rd, 2022. Applications are invited for admission into PG/ADOP programmes for the academic session 2022–23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, October 25, 2022. "