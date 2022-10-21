JNU Merit List 1 Released For UG Admission, Here's Direct Link

JNU Merit List 1: The Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, has declared JNU Result 1 today, October 21, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 can download their results by visiting the official website – jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the results have been released for Round 1 and the link has been activated by the university on its official website. To check the JNU Merit List 1, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and captcha text to download the result.

According to the official website, "Results of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. The last date for blocking the seat is October 23rd, 2022. Applications are invited for admission into PG/ADOP programmes for the academic session 2022–23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, October 25, 2022. "

Here's direct link to download the JNU Merit List for UG and Intergreated PG Programmes - Click Here

Here's how to download the JNU Merit List for UG and Integrated PG Programmes

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official websites jnu.ac.in/node or jnuee.jnu.ac.in to download the JNU Merit List for UG and Integrated PG Programme.

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads, "Result of List 1 for BA Hons 1st Year Programme through CUET UG 2022."

Step 3: Enter your application number and other information.

Step 4: Then, download the result and block your seats accordingly.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative