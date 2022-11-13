JNU PG Admission 2022: Third Merit List Released; Here's The Direct Link To Check

JNU PG Admission 2022: The third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today, November 13. Candidates can check the JNU PG 3rd round merit list by visiting the official website on the admission portal of the university at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates can block their seats until November 15, and the physical verification of registration and admission will be done on November 14, November 17, and November 21–23. After verification, the final admission list will be released on December 2, and the first day of classes for this group will begin on November 28, 2022.

JNU PG Admission 2022 merit list: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the JNU PG Admission 2022 merit list, candidates can visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the merit list link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log in details.

Step 4: Check and take a printout for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check JNU PG Admission 2022 Merit List - Click Here

The facility for the pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with the blocking of seats of the final list will be between December 2 and 3, tentatively. After that, physical verification of admission/registration for the Final List of selected candidates will be between December 6 and 7. The academic session is scheduled to begin on November 28 and the admission procedure will end on December 30, 2022.

