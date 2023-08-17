Last Updated:

JNU PG Admissions 2023: JNU To Release 1st Merit List 2023 Today; Here's How To Check

JNU 1st merit list: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to publish the first merit list for admission to Postgraduate (PG) and ADOP programmes today.

Nandini Verma
JNU PG 1st merit list today. (Image: ANI)


JNU 1st merit list: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to publish the first merit list for admission to Postgraduate (PG) and advanced diploma programmes (ADOP) programmes today, August 17. Once released, the candidates who registered for the JNU PG admissions 2023 can check the merit list from the official website-  jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check revised admission schedule here. 

How to check JNU PG 1st merit list 2023 online?

  • Visit the official website of JNU admissions at  jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on the PG, ADOP 1st merit link for the subject you have applied for.
  • A PDF file will open 
  • Look for your roll number
  • Download the file for future reference.

JNU PG Admission Schedule 2023

  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List (Tentative) - 17th August, 2023 to 21st August, 2023
  • Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions - 25th August, 2023 (Tentative)
  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment - 25th August, 2023 to 28th August, 2023 of fee with blocking of seats of Second List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seat.
  • Release of Final List after registration  wherever considered necessary - By 19th September, 2023 (Tentative)
  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list (Tentative)- 19th to 20th September, 2023
  • Physical verification of Admission/Registration  for Final List of selected candidates - 25th to 26th September, 2023
  • Deadline for Admission/Registration - 29th September, 2023.
