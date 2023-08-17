JNU PG Admissions 2023: JNU To Release 1st Merit List 2023 Today; Here's How To Check

JNU 1st merit list: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to publish the first merit list for admission to Postgraduate (PG) and advanced diploma programmes (ADOP) programmes today, August 17. Once released, the candidates who registered for the JNU PG admissions 2023 can check the merit list from the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check revised admission schedule here.

How to check JNU PG 1st merit list 2023 online?

Visit the official website of JNU admissions at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the PG, ADOP 1st merit link for the subject you have applied for.

A PDF file will open

Look for your roll number

Download the file for future reference.

JNU PG Admission Schedule 2023