JNU PG Admissions 2024: Last Date To Apply Today, Here's How To Register

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is concluding the registration process for admission to its postgraduate courses, including Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA), across various specializations. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, May 27, 2024. Interested candidates aiming to secure a spot in this esteemed institution have only one day left to complete their application forms on the university's official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Aspiring applicants should note that the application window for PG courses will close at 11:50 pm tomorrow. Following this, the university will open a correction window on May 29, which will remain operational until May 30, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria for JNU PG Admissions 2024:

To be eligible for admission to postgraduate courses, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognized institute with a minimum of 50% marks in the 10+2+3 education pattern, along with a valid CUET (PG) 2024 score. Additionally, candidates must have chosen Jawaharlal Nehru University as their preferred choice during the submission of the CUET (PG) 2024 application form.

For MSc courses, applicants should possess a Bachelor's degree in B.Sc or B.Tech with a minimum of 55% marks and a valid CUET (PG) 2024 score. Similarly, candidates applying for MCA programs need a Bachelor's degree in any discipline related to Mathematics, with at least 55% marks overall and a valid CUET (PG) 2024 score.

How to Apply for JNU PG Admissions 2024: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official website of JNU: jnuee.jnu.ac.in Click on the registration link available on the homepage. Fill out the registration form with essential details such as contact number and email address. Submit the form and proceed to make the required payment of application fees. Once the payment is complete, submit the form again. Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee for JNU PG Admissions 2024:

General, EWS, and OBC category candidates: ₹300

SC, ST, and PwD category candidates: ₹150

Foreign national students: ₹3,320