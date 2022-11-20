JNU PhD Admission: Registration Window For Entrance Exam Ends Today; Know How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative
JNU PhD Admission: Today is the last day for candidates to submit their applications for PhD admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for JNU PhD admission by visiting the official website through the online web portal at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, until 11:50 pm. According to the schedule, the aspirants who will register for the JNU PhD admission 2022 can make necessary corrections or modifications to their online application form between November 22 and November 24, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for JNU PhD Admission.