JNU PhD Admission: Registration Window For Entrance Exam Ends Today; Know How To Apply

JNU PhD Admission: Today is the last day for candidates to submit their applications for PhD admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for JNU PhD admission by visiting the official website through the online web portal at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, until 11:50 pm. According to the schedule, the aspirants who will register for the JNU PhD admission 2022 can make necessary corrections or modifications to their online application form between November 22 and November 24, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for JNU PhD Admission.

JNU PhD Admission 2022: Age Limit

There is no maximum age limit for the candidates appearing for the JNU PhD programme.

JNUEE PhD Admission 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for the JNUEE Ph.D, candidates are required to visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JNUEE (Ph.D.) - 2022 Online Application Form" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new registration page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must then complete the registration process and generate login credentials.

Step 5. Now, log in using your details and fill out the JNUEE 2022 application form.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 7. Save and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JNU PhD Admission 2022: Exam Details

The JNUEE 2022 examination for PhD courses will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022.

The entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours).

The examination will be conducted in two sessions: the first session of the exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second session of the entrance exam will be organised from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative)