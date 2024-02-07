Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

JNU PhD Admissions 2024: 2nd merit list announced, check here

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the second merit list for the JNU PhD admission for the year 2024. Check here

Nandini Verma
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University | Image:PTI/ Representational
 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the second merit list for the JNU PhD admission for the year 2024. Candidates who have completed the registration process can access the JNU PhD second merit list online through the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To view the results, applicants need to utilize their application number and password.

Upon reviewing the JNU PhD second merit list, successful candidates are required to complete the enrollment registration and fee payment. The first merit list for JNU PhD admission 2024 was previously unveiled on January 11, 2024. Candidates can visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, to check the second merit list, and a direct link is also provided for easy access.

How to check JNU PhD merit list

1. Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in
2. Click on "List 2 results for PhD through the entrance examination."
3. Enter the application number, password, and captcha code.
4. The JNU PhD 2024 second merit list will be displayed on the screen.
5. Save the merit list for future reference.

Direct link to check JNU PhD merit list.

As per the revised schedule, selected candidates from the second merit list are required to visit the college on January 22, 2024, for physical verification of admission and registration.

JNU PhD Admission 2024 Revised Schedule:

- JNU PhD 2024 first merit list release date: January 11, 2024
- Physical verification of JNU PhD 2024 first merit list students: January 15 - 16, 2024
- JNU PhD 2024 second merit list release date: January 19, 2024
- Pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, blocking of seats for JNU PhD 2024 second merit list students: January 19, 2024
- Physical verification of JNU PhD 2024 second merit list students: January 22, 2024
- JNU PhD 2024 third merit list release date: January 29, 2024 (Tentative)
- Pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, blocking of seats for JNU PhD 2024 third merit list students: January 29 - 30, 2024 (Tentative)
- Physical verification of JNU PhD 2024 third merit list students: February 1, 2024
- Deadline for admission/registration: February 9, 2024

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

