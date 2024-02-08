English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

JNU PhD first merit list to be released today, check revised schedule here

JNU is set to release the first merit list for PhD admissions today, January 11, 2024. Candidates can check the merit list online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Nandini Verma
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
JNU is set to release the first merit list for PhD admissions today, January 11, 2024. Aspiring candidates, whether under the JRF category or through the entrance exam, are urged to promptly check the official JNU website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, for the updated schedule. Recently, JNU released a revised timetable for PhD admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Aspiring candidates aiming for doctoral studies under the JRF category or through the entrance exam are encouraged to refer to the updated schedule, now accessible on the official JNU website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click here for JNU PhD Admissions Revised Schedule. 

JNU PhD Admission Schedule

Publication of First Merit Lists: The much-anticipated first merit list is scheduled to be released today, January 11, 2024 (Tentative). Subsequently, successful candidates can commence pre-enrolment registration and fee payment, along with seat blocking on January 11, 12, and 13, 2024.

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration (First List): From January 15 to January 16, 2024, the physical verification of admission or registration will take place for candidates shortlisted in the first merit list.

Publication of Second Merit Lists: The release of the second merit list is slated for January 18, 2024 (Tentative), with pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking scheduled for January 18 and 19.

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration (Second List): Selected candidates from the second merit list will undergo physical verification on January 22, 2024.

Release of Third/Final List: The final list of shortlisted candidates, if deemed necessary, will be made public on January 29, 2024 (Tentative). Pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for the final list will occur on January 29 and January 30.

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration (Final List): The last phase of physical verification for the final list of selected candidates is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

Deadline for Admission/Registration: As the culmination of this rigorous process, the last date for admission or registration is set for February 9, 2024.

Prospective PhD candidates are strongly advised to stay updated with the official announcements on the JNU website to ensure a successful application process.

