Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced a significant modification to its PhD admission process, opting to replace the entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with National Eligibility Test (NET) scores.

The decision to adopt NET scores for admissions into PhD programs comes in response to a directive issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to streamline the admission process under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The notice, released by JNU on Saturday, highlighted the UGC's recommendation, emphasizing the use of NET scores conducted by UGC and CSIR for PhD admissions, in lieu of entrance tests.

Aligned with this directive, JNU has decided to implement the use of NET scores in place of the NTA entrance test for admission to PhD Programs starting from the academic session 2024-25.

Outlined in the notice are the criteria for admissions, which include:

- Category 1: JRF qualified candidates

- Category 2: Candidates qualified for Assistant Professorship without JRF

- Category 3: Candidates neither qualified for JRF nor for Assistant Professorship, eligible for PhD admission based solely on NET scores.

Admissions under the JRF category will continue to adhere to existing norms, with 100% weightage assigned to viva-voce. However, candidates with valid JRF qualifications will also have the option to apply under the NET Score categories.

Moreover, the validity of NET scores obtained by candidates in the UGC and CSIR-conducted examinations will be recognized for a period of one year for the purpose of admission to PhD programs, as per UGC regulations. Similarly, the validity of JRF qualifications will align with the duration specified in the JRF award letter.

For PhD programs where NET examinations in the prescribed subjects/disciplines are not conducted by UGC/CSIR, the University may opt to conduct entrance examinations.