JNU UG Admissions 2023: First Merit List For UG, CoP Admissions Today; How To Check

JNU 1st merit list 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to announce the first merit list for admissions to undergraduate courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes today, August 8. Candidates who have registered for JNU admissions can check the merit list online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

How to check JNU UG Merit List?

Visit the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JNU UG COP first merit list link

Log in using your registration number and password

JNU UG merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference.

Check JNU UG Admissions 2023: Schedule

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List (Tentative) - 8th August, 2023 to 11th August, 2023

Publication of Second Merit Lists for Admissions- 16th August, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List (Tentative) - 16th August, 2023 to 18th August, 2023

Publication of Third Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seats for Admissions - 22nd August, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Third Merit Lists (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seat - 22nd August, 2023 to 24th August, 2023

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates

i) For B.A. (Hons.) - 28th to 30th August, 2023

ii) For Certificate of Proficiency (COP) - 31st August, 2023

Release of Final List after registration wherever considered necessary - 7th September, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list (Tentative)- 7th to 8th September, 2023

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates- 11th to 12th September, 2023

Deadline for Admission/Registration - 15th September, 2023