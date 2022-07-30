JNV Admission 2022: Here's How To Register For Class 11 Admission Till Aug 18

JNV Admission 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has activated the link for admission to Class 11. It is against the seats which are vacant in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Humanities streams. All those candidates who have completed their matric or have studied Class 10 in academic session 2021-22 can apply. The only condition is that students should be from Government or Government recognized schools in the same district or state, where JNV is functioning. The deadline to apply will end on August 18, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti navodaya.gov.in.

“Admission against available vacant seats in Class 11 on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board exam during academic session 2021-22, subject to admission criteria of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti", an official statement said.

The official notification informs that a district-wise merit list will be prepared. Post selecting the eligible students against the vacancies in the JNV, a common merit list will be prepared. It will be prepared at the state level. To be noted that students who are from NCC, Scouts, Guides, and sports and games will be getting an additional weightage.

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2022: Follow these steps for registration