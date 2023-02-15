JNV Class 6 Registration Window Closing Today; Check Important Documents, Steps To Apply

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for JNV Class 6th admissions 2023 today, February 15. The JNV Class 6 admission form can be submitted online at navodaya.gov.in. Candidates will have to appear for a JNV selection test (JNVST) to get admission to class 6 in their desired Navodaya Vidyalaya. The exam will be held on April 29.

The application edit window for JNVST Class 6 will open on February 16 and will close on February 17, 2023. The correction in the JNV Class 6 form is permitted only in GENDER (Male/Female), Category (General/OBC/SC/ST), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability And Medium Of Examination.

"A Candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the Candidate had applied in previous years, the Candidature of the Candidate will be rejected. SMS regarding rejection will be sent to the registered mobile number," an official statement on NVS website reads.

How to apply for JNV Class 6 Admission 2023

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link flashing on the homepage.

Fill in the application form by providing correct details

Pay the JNV application fee

Click on submit and download the form.

Documents Required (Soft-copy)

Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format Photograph Signature of parent Signature of candidate Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority The certificate should be uploaded in jpg format of the size between10-100 kb only

About Navodaya Vidyalayas

At present, 649 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories. The medium of instruction in JNVs is the mother tongue or regional language up to Class VIII and thereafter English for Mathematics and Science and Hindi for Social Science. Students of the JNVs appear for board examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education. While education in the schools is free including board& lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs. 600/- per month is collected only from the students of Classes IX to XII towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. However, students belonging to SC/ST categories, Divyang students, all Girl students and students whose family income is below the poverty line (BPL) are exempted.