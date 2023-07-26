JNV Class 6th Admissions 2024: Registrations For JNVST 2024 Begins, Apply Before August 10

NVS class 6th admissions 2024: The registration process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 for class 6 admissions has begun. The registration window will close on August 10, 2023. The official website on which candidates will have to register themselves is navodaya.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to fill and submit the JNVST admission form before deadline.

JNVST 2024 for class 6 admissions: Check exam dates

JNVST 2024 will be held on November 4 at 11.30 am in the States of Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh and on On Saturday, 20th January, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry.

JNVST 2024: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link which reads JNVST 2024 Class 6 admission

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to click on the registration

Candidates will have to fill in the application form and pay the application fee

After completing the process, candidates should click on submit option

Candidates should then download their application form and take a printout of the same

Candidates should keep visiting the official website for more updates

Eligibility Criteria

Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located and studying class V in the same district are eligible to apply for admission.

Candidate has to study class V in any of the Govt. or Govt. recognized schools located in the same District during 2023-24.

Candidates who have passed class V before the session 2023-24 or repeated candidates are not allowed. NVS has the right to compare the application data of previous year(s) to identify the repeater candidates. If noticed, such candidates will not be allowed to appear for JNVST 2024.

A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before 01-05-2012 and after 31-07-2014 (Both dates are inclusive.