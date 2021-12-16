JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Details

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022 application correction window on Thursday. Candidates who have filled the form and want to make changes should make sure to do it by December 17, 2021. The changes in Vidyalaya Selection Test application form can be done through the official website of JNVST on navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates should know that the corrections in data can be made by registered candidates in gender (male/female), category (general/ OBC/ SC/ST), Area (Rural/ Urban), Disability and medium of examination. The steps to make changes in application form has been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to make corrections.

The official notice reads, "The correction window for class VI JNVST 2022 will remain open on 16 & 17 December 2021. The correction in data of registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2022 is permitted only in GENDER (MALE/FEMALE), CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), AREA (RURAL/URBAN), DISABILITY and MEDIUM OF EXAMINATION."

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022: Here’s how to make corrections

Candidates should go to the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022 link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the correction link. Candidates will then have to enter the login details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should check the application form and make corrections to it

Post submitting the changes will be saved

Candidates should then download the corrected application form for further reference

To be noted that the application correction window has been opened for JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2022-23 will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm. The exam would be held in various languages for 100 marks. As per the syllabus, questions in this exam would be asked from Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language. Candidates can get all the details related to the examination on the official website of NVS and can also apply by visiting the official website - navodaya.gov.in.