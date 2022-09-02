JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Seat Matrix & Participating Institutes List Out; Know How To Check

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: The seat matrix and participating institute list for JoSAA 2022 Counseling have been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. All those candidates who are willing to apply for the counselling round can check the lists by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. According to the official information, the registration procedure for JoSAA will start on September 12.

Only those candidates who will qualify for the JEE Advanced Examination will be eligible to apply. Those candidates who qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17, 2022, after the declaration of the AAT result. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the Seat Matrix and Participating Institute Lists.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Here's How to check the Seat Matrix and Participating Institute Lists

Step 1: To check the lists, candidates need to visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Seat Matrix and Participating Institutes link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the login details and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the lists will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the lists and download the page.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Candidates must take note that the mock seat allocation will be released on September 18, 2022 at 11.30 am and the mock seat allocation 2 will be released on September 20, 2022. As per the schedule, the Round 1 seat allocation lists will be released on September 23, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.



Image: Shutterstock/Representative