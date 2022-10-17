Last Updated:

JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's How To Check Scores

Joint Seat Allocation Authority: The round 6 seat allocation results have been announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Here's how to check.

Amrit Burman
JoSAA

Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2022: The round 6 seat allocation results have been announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). All those candidates who want to check the round 6 seat allocation results can do so by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in.

In order to check the result, candidates are required to use their application number and password. The shortlisted candidates in JoSAA round 6 have to report the online payment fees and upload the required documents. In order to check the JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result, candidates must follow the below given step-by-step process.

JoSAA 2022 Round 6 seat allotment result: Here's how to check scores

  • Step 1: To check the JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment result, candidates are required to visit the JoSAA official website - josaa.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the "View Seat Allotment Result Round 6."
  • Step 3: Enter your application ID and password.
  • Step 4: Select your JoSAA round 6 seat allotment.
  • Step 5: Double-check and print for future reference.

Here's direct link to check JoSAA Seat allotment result 2022 - Click Here

All the candidates who have acquired seats in JoSAA round 6 will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee. The last date to confirm JoSAA allotted seats is 17th October 2022 (Today). Only the candidates who qualified in JEE Main and Advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling, held for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. It is advised that candidates must regularly check the official website for fresh updates and more information.

