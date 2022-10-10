JoSAA Counselling 2022: Last Date For Round 4 Online Reporting Today; Here's Direct Link

The counselling process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, is underway. All those candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main or JEE Advanced exam can apply for counselling by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. The round of four seat allotment was released on October 8, 2022, and online reporting is underway. As per the schedule, the last date to complete the online reporting is today, October 10, 2022.

Candidates can pay the fees for the seat allotment, upload their documents, and respond to queries if any for Round 4. The deadline for online reporting is today, 5 p.m. Once the process is completed, the seat will be confirmed, and the last date to respond to the query is till October 11, 2022. As per the schedule, candidates can initiate the withdrawal of a seat or exit from the seat allocation process till today October 10, 5 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply to complete the JoSAA Counseling 2022 Round 4.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule - Click Here

JoSAA Counseling 2022 Round 4: Here's how to complete online reporting

Step 1: To apply for JoSAA Counseling, candidates are required to visit the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Round 4 seat allotment result.

Step 3: After that, candidates must pay the fees and upload the required documents.

Submit the form.

Step 4: Also, candidates can raise doubts.

Here's direct link to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2022 - Click Here

More details

The Round 5 seat allotment would be released on October 12, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock