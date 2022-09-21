JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

JoSAA Counselling 2022 is currently underway, and today, September 21, is the last date to complete the registration and choice filling. All those who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) but are yet to apply for these admissions can do so by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the registration and a choice-filling window will remain open till 5 p.m. today. According to the schedule, the JoSAA seat allotment results will be released on September 23, 2022, for the first round of counselling. All those students who will not get a seat in this round will have to wait for the results of other rounds.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for JoSAA counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority for admissions to IITs and NITs (josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA Counselling 2022."

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Candidates must then log in with their credentials.

Step 5: Enter all the required details for the JoSAA counselling form, upload documents, and pay the fees.

Step 6: Fill in the choices in order of your preferences and click on "Submit."

Step 7: You will have completed your JoSAA Counseling registrations.

Here's direct link to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2022 - CLICK HERE

After the declaration of the JoSAA Counseling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results, candidates will have the options of Freeze, Float, and Slide before the commencement of their final admission procedure. Candidates must take note that these options will be available at the end of every seat allotment result and will be somewhat dependent on the choices filled in by candidates. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative