JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
JoSAA Counselling 2022 is currently underway, and today, September 21, is the last date to complete the registration and choice filling. All those who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) but are yet to apply for these admissions can do so by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the registration and a choice-filling window will remain open till 5 p.m. today. According to the schedule, the JoSAA seat allotment results will be released on September 23, 2022, for the first round of counselling. All those students who will not get a seat in this round will have to wait for the results of other rounds.
After the declaration of the JoSAA Counseling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results, candidates will have the options of Freeze, Float, and Slide before the commencement of their final admission procedure. Candidates must take note that these options will be available at the end of every seat allotment result and will be somewhat dependent on the choices filled in by candidates. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.