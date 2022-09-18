JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Here's Direct Link

The JoSAA Counseling 2022 first mock seat allocation has been released today, September 18, 2022, by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. The mock seat allotment result has been declared on the basis of the choices filled in by candidates on September 17. The choice-filling and fee payment process is underway for the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration, and the last date to apply for the JoSAA Counseling Round 1 Registration is September 21, 2022.

Candidates can now check their JoSAA counselling 2022 mock seat allocation list by visiting the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the JoSAA counselling will be allocated seats based on their choices and the availability of seats. As per the JoSAA counselling schedule, the first mock seat allocation will be released today at 11:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their mock seats by visiting the official website.

JoSAA Round One Mock Seat Allotment List: Here's direct link the JoSAA 2022 mock allotment

Step 1: To check the JoSAA 2022 mock allotment, candidates visit JoSAA's official website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "JoSAA 2022 Mock Allotment" link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, namely the roll number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the "Login" button.

Step 5: The JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

JoSAA 2022 Counseling: Documents Required for Verification

Class 12 marking sheet

Certificate to prove the date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JOSAA

Three passport-size photographs (the same as uploaded during registration)

valid photo identification card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

JEE Main 2022 scorecard

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

