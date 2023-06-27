JoSAA Counselling 2023: Mock Seat Allocation 2 Result Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the second mock list today, June 27. Students can check and download their seat allotment result from the official website of JoSAA website - josaa.nic.in. JoSAA will display the mock seat allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST. Candidates can Lock their Choices after that.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 mock seat allotment 2 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'mock seat allocation-2 result'

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: The JoSAA mock seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment list for future reference.

As per JoSAA schedule, the candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 (Auto/System Locking of Choices) will end on June 28 at 5 pm. Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on June 29. Seat Allocation (Round 1) result will be out at 10 am on June 30. Candidates will have time for online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query till July 4. Click here to see JoSAA counselling schedule.