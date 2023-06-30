JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's Direct Link

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA Seat Allotment round 1 result 2023 today, June 30. Candidates whose names are there in the round 1 result will have to report online. They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) on or before 5 pm on July 4. JoSAA round 1 seat allocation results can be checked online at josaa.nic.in.

The last day to respond to the query is July 5 (5 pm). As per the JoSAA Counselling schedule, the round 2 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6. Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query will have to be done by July 10.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the “Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023” link

The result login page will open

Key in your login credentials and submit

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

List of Required Documents

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2023

JEE Main 2023 scorecard

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats.