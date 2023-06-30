Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's Direct Link

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA Seat Allotment round 1 result 2023 today, June 30. Here's direct link to check result.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
josaa

Image: Shutterstock


Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA Seat Allotment round 1 result 2023 today, June 30. Candidates whose names are there in the round 1 result will have to report online. They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) on or before 5 pm on July 4. JoSAA round 1 seat allocation results can be checked online at josaa.nic.in. 

The last day to respond to the query is July 5 (5 pm). As per the JoSAA Counselling schedule, the round 2 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6. Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query will have to be done by July 10.

Direct link to check the JoSAA round 1 result

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on the “Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023” link
  • The result login page will open 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

List of Required Documents

  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Certificate to prove date of birth
  • JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
  • Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
  • Valid photo identity card
  • Fee payment slip
  • JEE Main admit card 2023
  • JEE Main 2023 scorecard
  • Disability certificate (if any)
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. 

READ | IIT Admissions: JoSAA counselling registration begins, here's direct link
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule OUT, Registrations for IIT, NIT admissions begin on June19
READ | JoSAA sets cut-off for UP Board students at 369 for engineering admissions
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2023: Mock seat allocation 2 result releasing today, here's how to check

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT