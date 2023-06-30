JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA Seat Allotment round 1 result 2023 today, June 30. Candidates whose names are there in the round 1 result will have to report online. They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) on or before 5 pm on July 4. JoSAA round 1 seat allocation results can be checked online at josaa.nic.in.
The last day to respond to the query is July 5 (5 pm). As per the JoSAA Counselling schedule, the round 2 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6. Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query will have to be done by July 10.
Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats.
