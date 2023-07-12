Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the round 3 seat allotment results today, July 12 at 5 pm. Here's how to check.

Nandini Verma
JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the round 3 seat allotment results today, July 12. The seat allotment list will be out at 5 pm. Candidates whose names are there in the round 3 results will have to report online. They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) on or before 5 pm on July 14. JoSAA round 3 seat allocation results can be checked online at josaa.nic.in. 

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on the “Round 2 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023” link
  • The result login page will open 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

List of Required Documents

  1. Class 12 mark sheet
  2. Certificate to prove date of birth
  3. JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
  4. Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
  5. Valid photo identity card
  6. Fee payment slip
  7. JEE Main admit card 2023
  8. JEE Main 2023 scorecard

 

