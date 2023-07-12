JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the round 3 seat allotment results today, July 12. The seat allotment list will be out at 5 pm. Candidates whose names are there in the round 3 results will have to report online. They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) on or before 5 pm on July 14. JoSAA round 3 seat allocation results can be checked online at josaa.nic.in.
