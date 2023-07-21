Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out, Here's How To Check

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the results for the fifth round of seat allotment today.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
josaa counselling

Image: Unsplash


JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the results for the fifth round of seat allotment today, July 21. As the results are out, candidates can check them by visiting the official website- josaa.nic.in.  Candidates whose names are there in the round 5 results will have to report online.

They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) on or before 5 pm on July 24. The last day to respond to query is July 25.  In order to check JoSAA round 5 seat allotment results, candidates have to use their JEE Main application number and password.

The initiation of the Withdrawal of seats/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5) will be done July 21, 2023, 8 pm till July 24, 2023, 5 pm. Withdrawal Query Response will be done from July 21, 2023, 8 pm to July 25, 2023, till 5 pm.  Seat Allocation (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of Seat Allocation for IITs will be done on July 26. 

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on the “Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023” link
  • The result login page will open 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

JoSAA Counselling: List of required documents 

  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Certificate to prove date of birth
  • JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
  • Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
  • Valid photo identity card
  • Fee payment slip
  • JEE Main admit card 2023
  • JEE Main 2023 scorecard
  • Disability certificate (if any)
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result today at 5 pm, how to check
READ | JoSAA Counselling round 3 seat allotment result releasing today, here's how to check
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2023: Mock seat allocation 2 result releasing today, here's how to check
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out, here's direct link

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT