JoSAA Counselling Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out, Here's How To Check

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the results for the fifth round of seat allotment today, July 21. As the results are out, candidates can check them by visiting the official website- josaa.nic.in. Candidates whose names are there in the round 5 results will have to report online.

They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) on or before 5 pm on July 24. The last day to respond to query is July 25. In order to check JoSAA round 5 seat allotment results, candidates have to use their JEE Main application number and password.

The initiation of the Withdrawal of seats/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5) will be done July 21, 2023, 8 pm till July 24, 2023, 5 pm. Withdrawal Query Response will be done from July 21, 2023, 8 pm to July 25, 2023, till 5 pm. Seat Allocation (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of Seat Allocation for IITs will be done on July 26.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the “Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023” link

The result login page will open

Key in your login credentials and submit

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

JoSAA Counselling: List of required documents