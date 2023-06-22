JoSAA Sets Cut-off For UP Board Students At 369 For Engineering Admissions

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has introduced strict eligibility criteria for students aspiring to pursue engineering at prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs. Under the new guidelines, students who score below 369 marks out of 500 in their 12th-grade exams will not be eligible for admission.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has set the cutoff marks for admissions into 114 government-funded institutions, including IITs and NITs, based on eligibility criteria. For the general category, the cutoff for UP Board candidates has been set at 369 marks, while it is 362 marks for OBC candidates and 325 marks for SC/ST candidates. Any student from UP Board scoring below these cutoff marks will not be granted admission. For CBSE students, the cut-off is 75%.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among parents and students across the state. While some believe that setting higher standards will ensure a better quality of education, others argue that it puts excessive pressure on students and limits their opportunities.

UP Board's new cut-off for JoSAA counselling draw mixed reactions

Rajesh Gupta, a concerned parent, expressed his dissatisfaction with the new eligibility criteria. "This is highly unfair to students who may excel in other fields but are not strong in academics. Engineering is not the only career option available, and such stringent criteria restrict their choices," he said.

On the other hand, supporters of the decision argue that it will raise the bar for engineering education and improve the quality of graduates in the field. They believe that these measures will help filter out students who are not academically strong and ensure that only the best candidates make it to these prestigious institutions.

Amidst the mixed reactions, students are feeling the pressure to perform exceptionally well in their 12th-grade exams. Many have already started enrolling in coaching institutes and attending additional classes to enhance their chances of meeting the cutoff criteria.

Riya Singh, a student aspiring to pursue engineering, expressed her concerns. "The competition has become extremely tough now. Scoring above 369 marks is a challenging task, and it puts immense pressure on us. I hope the authorities reconsider these criteria and take into account other aspects of a student's profile as well."

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not responded to the growing concerns and demands for reconsideration. As the academic year progresses, students and parents await further updates and hope for a more balanced approach that takes into account students' overall abilities and aspirations.