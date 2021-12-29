Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment 2021 List Out; Here's How To Download

Karnataka DCET Allotment List: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment 2021 list for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test today, on December 29, 2021. Along with the Allotment list, KEA has also released a course and category-wise DCET cut-off list. Candidates who took part in the examination can now download the list from the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates must note that new engineering courses' option entry and equivalency that was extended till 3 pm December 29, 2021, has now closed. This Allotment list has been released for the general Hyderabad and Karnataka categories. Candidates can also make changes in the choices of courses and colleges. Selected candidates would be able to take lateral entry into various engineering courses provided by the state-affiliated colleges.

Direct Link to download Karnataka DCET Allotment List 2021 - CLICK HERE

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment 2021: Here's how to download the allotment list

Step 1: To download the Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment List candidates must visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the 'Admission' section and scroll down to select Diploma CET 2021.

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can also use the direct link given here to open Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment 2021.

Step 4: Now, download the PDF file and also take a printout for any future use.

Image: Unsplash, Representative