Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment 2021 List Out; Here's How To Download

Karnataka DCET Allotment List: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment 2021 list for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test today, on December 29, 2021. Along with the Allotment list, KEA has also released a course and category-wise DCET cut-off list. Candidates who took part in the examination can now download the list from the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates must note that new engineering courses' option entry and equivalency that was extended till 3 pm December 29, 2021, has now closed. This Allotment list has been released for the general Hyderabad and Karnataka categories. Candidates can also make changes in the choices of courses and colleges. Selected candidates would be able to take lateral entry into various engineering courses provided by the state-affiliated colleges.