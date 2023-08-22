Last Updated:

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: KEA To Begin Registrations Today, Here's How To Apply

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to begin the NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling registration today, August 22. Here's how to register online.

Nandini Verma
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to begin the NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling registration today, August 22. KEA released the counselling schedule on August 20. Candidates who wish to take admission to medical or dental courses in colleges of Karnataka can register for counselling at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 25. 

"Candidates can exercise their priority of options from 11 am on 22-8-2023 to 25-8-2023 up to 11 am” an official notice reads. 

The seat matrix and fee structure was announced on August 21 at 7 pm. The option entry process will start on August 22 till August 25 at 11 am. The provisional mock allotment result will be announced on August 25 after 8 pm. Candidates can check options from August 25 to August 28 by 11 am. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 28 after 8 pm. 

How to register for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?

  • Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on NEET PG/ MDS counselling registration link flashing on the homepage. 
  • Register yourself by providing your name, mobile number and email address
  • Log in using the registration ID and password
  • Fill out the counselling registration form 
  • Enter your preferred choices and submit your form.
