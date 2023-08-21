Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: Seat Matrix, Fee Structure Releasing Today

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin the NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling registration tomorrow, August 22. KEA released the counselling schedule on Sunday. Candidates who wish to take admission to medical or dental courses in colleges of Karnataka can register for counselling at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 25.

"Candidates can exercise their priority of options from 11 am on 22-8-2023 to 25-8-2023 up to 11 am” an official notice reads.

The seat matrix and fee structure will be announced today, August 21 at 7 pm. The option entry process will start on August 22 till August 25 at 11 am. The provisional mock allotment result will be announced on August 25 after 8 pm. Candidates can check options from August 25 to August 28 by 11 am. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 28 after 8 pm.

How to register for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?