Karnataka NEET PG Counselling: Deadline For Document Verification Extended Till Tomorrow

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The last date for candidates to apply for document verification for NEET PG Counselling 2022 has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who want to register can now submit their documents for Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling till tomorrow, October 3, 2022, at their respective colleges. Earlier, the last date to submit documents for the Karnataka PGET Counselling 2022 was between October 1, 2022, and October 3, 2022. Notably, the authorities extended the date after the Medical Counselling Committee withdrew the provisional result for Round 1 of AIQ seat counselling for NEET PG.
"PGET 2022 (Medical) candidates who could not attend the document verification due to various reasons can attend the document verification on the above dates in the KEA office in Bangalore along with the original documents," stated the official notice issued by KEA.
All those candidates, who have appeared in the NEET PG 2022 exam and have qualified in it, can apply for admissions in various medical colleges under the state quota of Karnataka. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022.