Karnataka NEET PG Counselling: Deadline For Document Verification Extended Till Tomorrow

The last date for candidates to apply for document verification for NEET PG Counselling 2022 has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who want to register can now submit their documents for Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling till tomorrow, October 3, 2022, at their respective colleges. Earlier, the last date to submit documents for the Karnataka PGET Counselling 2022 was between October 1, 2022, and October 3, 2022. Notably, the authorities extended the date after the Medical Counselling Committee withdrew the provisional result for Round 1 of AIQ seat counselling for NEET PG.

"PGET 2022 (Medical) candidates who could not attend the document verification due to various reasons can attend the document verification on the above dates in the KEA office in Bangalore along with the original documents," stated the official notice issued by KEA.

All those candidates, who have appeared in the NEET PG 2022 exam and have qualified in it, can apply for admissions in various medical colleges under the state quota of Karnataka. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022.

Karnataka NEET PG Counseling 2022: List of documents required

KEA PGET 2022 Registration Form

Valid photo ID such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, etc.

NEET PG 2022 admissions card and scorecard

NEET MDS 2022 admissions card and scorecard

Class 10th marksheet for proof of birth

Class 12th marksheet (MBBS, BDS) marksheet for all semesters

Qualifying degree certificate

provisional degree certificate for those who passed the MBBS exam in 2021

Internships certificate

MBBS or BDS certificate, which is recognised by MCI.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official site of Karnataka Examinations Authority

On the homepage, click on PGET 2022 online application link.

Key in your log in details and password.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Here's direct link to apply for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 - Click Here

