Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration Window Reopens As MCC Reduces Cut-off

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced to reopen the NEET PG counselling 2nd round registration window for its state quota admissions.The Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration window has been opened today, September 22 and will close on September 24. The aspirants have been given another opportunity after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) reduced the NEET PG cut-off to zero for all categories.

Candidates who have now become eligible for the postgraduate medical admissions can register for counselling. Those who were eligible earlier but couldn't register can also do it during this period. The window for registration, payment and choice filling and locking will close at 11.59 pm on September 24.

Candidates will have to visit the KEA office, Bangalore for document verification and submission of original documents on September 25 or 26. The detailed schedule for Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 2 will be released on the official website of KEA soon.

How to register for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?