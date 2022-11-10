Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

Karnataka NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, November 10, 2022. Now, students can check and download the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment result by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. In order to check the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Allotment Results, candidates will be required to enter their CET roll numbers.

The registration window opened on November 4 and closed on November 6, 2022. The authorities released the mock allotment result on November 7, 2022, and the provision to change option entry by eligible candidates was till November 8, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. To download the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result, candidates must follow the below given step-by-step process.

Karnataka NEET UG: Here' how to download the Karnataka NEET UG Counseling Round 1 Allotment Result

Step 1: To check the Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2022, candidates are required to open the KEA official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, in the latest announcements section, click on the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 allotment result link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their Karnataka CET number.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for further reference.

Here's direct link to check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first-round allotment result - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative