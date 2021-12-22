Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 27

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has revised the counselling dates for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or Karnataka NEET counselling 2021. This has been informed through the official notification related to undergraduate admissions. Candidates who are interested in admissions through UG NEET can go through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. to get more information about NEET 2021.

Karnataka NEET counselling 2021: Details

This is for the second time that the official authorities have extended the deadline for NEET UG. The revised schedule released by Karanataka Examination Authority reads that the last date to complete the registration process and submit applications is December 27, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates here.

KEA will not be opening the application correction window. Therefore, applicants are advised to cross-check all the details before applying for UG NEET. The application fee charged from SC/ST/Cat-1/PwD category candidates is Rs 500. Application fee of Rs. 1000 will be charged from General/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates and Rs. 2000 for NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Important dates

Earlier, the deadline for registration was December 22, 2021

Before the first revision, the deadline to apply was December 17, 2021

As per revised schedule, the deadline to apply is December 27, 2021

Downloading of verification slip from official website can be done between December 28 and December 30, 2021

Karnataka NEET Registrations: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UGNEET Counselling 2021"

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Register by entering the required information

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee, and on the click "submit," button

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 is for students who want to take admissions into courses like Medical and Dental, MBBS, and BDS for the academic year 2021-22. As per the guidelines issued by KEA, "Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in UGNEE-2021 are only eligible to apply online for UG Medical and Dental courses". Through the ongoing counselling procedure, candidates can also apply for the government's share of AYUSH seats.