Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round One Schedule Out; Here's How To Check

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2022) round one counselling schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Candidates can download the verification slip between November 4 and November 6. The option entry window will be open until November 6.

"The options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain the same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again. Option entry done before the first round will be the final list of options," the KEA notification mentioned.

According to the schedule, the mock allotment result will be released on November 7, while the first round allotment result will be out on November 8 after 1 PM. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to make changes to their options until November 7, 2022.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to check the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result

Step 1: To check the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result, visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website.

Step 2. Click on the PGET 2022 Allotment Result link, "01-11 PGET 2022 Medical/DNB First Round Allotment Result (Excluding In-Service Candidates)."

Step 3. It will redirect to the new page, where you can enter the PGET number.

Step 4. The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Documents Required

The documents required for NEET UG 2022 counselling are- UGNEET application printout, NEET UG 2022 score card, KCET 2022 score card (if appear), Verification slip, original documents, Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

Image: Shutterstock/Representative