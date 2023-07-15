Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counseling for the 85 percent reserved under the state quota. Students who have cracked NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can register online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to apply for NEET UG Registration is July 21. The last date to pay the counselling registration fee is July 22 up to 6 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website. A direct link to the same has been attached here.

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UGNEET-2023 Online Application link for the candidates(Medical, Dental & AYUSH )'

Step 3: Register by providing the required details

Step 4: Once registered, log in using your user ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the form. Upload the required documents, passport-size photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the filled application form for future use

Documents required