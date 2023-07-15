Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counseling for the 85 percent reserved under the state quota. Students who have cracked NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can register online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The last date to apply for NEET UG Registration is July 21. The last date to pay the counselling registration fee is July 22 up to 6 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website. A direct link to the same has been attached here.
