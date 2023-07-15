Last Updated:

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counseling.

Nandini Verma
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counseling for the 85 percent reserved under the state quota. Students who have cracked NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can register online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to apply for NEET UG Registration is July 21. The last date to pay the counselling registration fee is July 22 up to 6 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website. A direct link to the same has been attached here. 

Karnataka NEET Counselling Schedule 

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling

  • Step 1: Visit the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UGNEET-2023 Online Application link for the candidates(Medical, Dental & AYUSH )'
  • Step 3: Register by providing the required details 
  • Step 4: Once registered, log in using your user ID and password
  • Step 5: Fill out the form. Upload the required documents, passport-size photograph and signature
  • Step 6:  Pay the fees and submit the form. 
  • Step 7: Download the filled application form for future use

Documents required 

  1. SSLC / 10th MARKS CARD to Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
  2. 12th / 2nd PUC MARKS CARD ( In case of Previous year students).
  3. UGNEET-2023 SCORE CARD
  4. All the Reservation Certificates to enter RD Number /Caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hydrabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates.) which ever if you want to claim.
  5. Details of studied in Karnataka.
  6. Candidate Latest Passport size photograph in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size)
  7. Candidate Signature in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size).
  8. Candidate Left hand thumb in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size).
