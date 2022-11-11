Karnataka NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 post-seat allotment schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who are going to appear in the counselling process can download the complete schedule by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Those candidates who have acquired the seats can exercise their choices by visiting the official website after 1 pm. today, and it will remain open until November 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the payment window will open on November 14 and close on November 16, 2022. Candidates can download the admission order on November 15 and 16. Candidates can deposit their original documents anytime between November 15 and November 16, 2022.

Candidates can download the admission order on November 15 and 16, 2022, and the last date for reporting at the allotted medical or dental college is November 17, 2022. Those candidates who have already acquired medical or dental seats are not required to submit the original document at KEA, Bangalore, but they are required to submit the document in its original format at the respective colleges at the time of admission.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'UG NEET 2022 First Round Allotment Result' link.

Step 3: Check the schedule.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the document.

Here's direct link to check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 post seat allotment schedule - Click Here

Document required for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling

Printout of Option 1

Verification slip

Fee-paid receipt

All original documents

