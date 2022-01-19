Karnataka PGCET 2021 First Allotment Result Released, Click On Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Karnataka PGCET 2021 first allotment result has been released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). It has been uploaded on the official website kea.kar.nic.in and applicants can check the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result. In order to check results, the candidates should be ready with their roll number. Only those candidates who completed the option entry form before the deadline will be able to check the Karnataka PGCET through the login window.
To be noted that earlier, the exam conducting authority has postponed the PGCET document verification date 2021 due to COVID-19 weekend lockdown. PGCET document verification which was scheduled to be conducted on January 8 & 9 were conducted on January 10 & 11 respectively. The result for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) was released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on December 19, 2021. Candidates who qualified have been allotted seats in various participating colleges. According to the qualification criteria, general students need to score 50 per cent of the aggregate minimum marks, and reserved category students had to score at least 45 per cent of the aggregate marks in all the subjects.