Karnataka PGCET 2021 First Allotment Result Released, Click On Direct Link To Check

Karnataka PGCET 2021 first allotment result has been released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). It has been uploaded on the official website kea.kar.nic.in and applicants can check the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result. In order to check results, the candidates should be ready with their roll number. Only those candidates who completed the option entry form before the deadline will be able to check the Karnataka PGCET through the login window.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Counselling - Check important dates here

Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment- January 14, 2022

Provision to change option entry choices between January 15 and January 17, 2022

Karnataka PGCET seat allotment 2021 result was released on January 18, 2022

Here is how to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result

Candidates will have to go to the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on Karnataka PGCET 2021 mock allotment list

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the PGCET 2021 roll number in the required field

The mock allotment result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should save the Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the Karnataka PGCET first allotment result

To be noted that earlier, the exam conducting authority has postponed the PGCET document verification date 2021 due to COVID-19 weekend lockdown. PGCET document verification which was scheduled to be conducted on January 8 & 9 were conducted on January 10 & 11 respectively. The result for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) was released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on December 19, 2021. Candidates who qualified have been allotted seats in various participating colleges. According to the qualification criteria, general students need to score 50 per cent of the aggregate minimum marks, and reserved category students had to score at least 45 per cent of the aggregate marks in all the subjects.