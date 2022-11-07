Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022, has been released today by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

This entrance examination is being conducted by KEA for the admission of candidates to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes in state colleges. MCA will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the MBA exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Each exam will be of 100 marks.

As per the schedule, the examination will be held on November 19 and 20, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Admissions" on the top tab, and a drop-down menu will appear.

Step 3: Then candidates are required to click on PGCET 2022 and then on the admit card link.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card

Candidate’s name

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Roll number

Name of the candidate’s father.

Exam centre

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam date.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam time.

Candidate’s Photograph.

Signature of the Candidate

Exam day instruction

