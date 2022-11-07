Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022, has been released today by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
This entrance examination is being conducted by KEA for the admission of candidates to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes in state colleges. MCA will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the MBA exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Each exam will be of 100 marks.
As per the schedule, the examination will be held on November 19 and 20, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card.