Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 23; Here's Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 till August 23 (11.59 pm). Earlier the deadline to apply was August 18 which was extended up to August 20. Now it has been further extended to August 23. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do it online. The registration link is available on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 23-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023” the official notification reads.

As per the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 will be conducted on September 9 and 10. The application fee for general and OBC applicants for each course is ₹650. For SC/ST and Category in Karnataka, the application fee is ₹500.

Here's the direct link to apply.

Click here for the official notice.

How to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023