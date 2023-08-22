Last Updated:

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 23; Here's Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 till August 23 (11.59 pm).

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
karnataka pgcet 2023

Image: Unsplash


The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 till August 23 (11.59 pm).  Earlier the deadline to apply was August 18 which was extended up to August 20. Now it has been further extended to August 23. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do it online. The registration link is available on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 23-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023” the official notification reads.

As per the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 will be conducted on September 9 and 10. The application fee for general and OBC applicants for each course is ₹650. For SC/ST and Category in Karnataka, the application fee is ₹500.

READ | West Bengal NEET Counselling 2023: Here's how to fill, lock your choices for round 2

Here's the direct link to apply. 

Click here for the official notice.

How to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the link for PGCET 2023 application form under the Latest Announcements section
  • Register yourself
  • Log in using your registration ID and password
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload the required documents and pay the fees
  • Submit your form.
READ | MCC NEET PG counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today, seat allotment on August 25
READ | Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: KEA to begin registrations today, here's how to apply
READ | Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: Seat matrix, fee structure releasing today
READ | KCET seat allotment result releasing today, here's how to check KEA UGCET seat allotment

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT