KCET 2023: Online Document Verification Begins On June 27, Get Schedule, Instructions Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will begin the document verification of KCET UGCET-qualified candidates from June 27 to July 15. KEA has also released the rank-wise schedule for document verification. The schedule and instructions can be downloaded from the official website- https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Online document verification will be done for candidates who have mentioned eligibility clause code “a” in the UGCET-23 form. Candidates who have claimed eligibility under clauses (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h), (i), (j), (k) (1) (m) (n) and (0) will have to appear for offline verification of documents at KEA office in Bengaluru.

"The candidate should have studied and passed in one or more government or government-recognized educational institutions located in the state of Karnataka for a minimum of 7 academic years commencing from 1st standard to 2nd PUC / 12th standard as on 1st July of the year in which the entrance test is held and must have appeared and passed either SSLC / 10th standard or 2nd PUC/12th standard examination from Karnataka State. In the case of the candidates who have taken more than one year to pass a class or standard, years of academic study are counted as one year only," the official notification reads.

Documents Required