KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Revised Schedule Out; Here's How To Check

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 revised schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. All those candidates who want to check the KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule can visit the official website-kea.kar.nic.in. The authorities had revised the Round 1 counselling schedule due to a delay in the commencement of web options entry. As per the schedule, the KCET web options entry is ongoing and will end on October 19, 2022.

Only after the completion of web options will KEA release a provisional seat allotment result based on the choices filled by the candidates. It is to be noted that the result will be provisional and the students will have the option to raise objections against the same if any. Only after considering the objections raised by the candidates, will the KCET Final Allotment Result 2022 be released.

The KCET 2022 Web options entry will take place between October 14 and 19, with the provisional seat allotment result being released on October 21 after 11 a.m.The facility to change options will be available for the candidates between October 21 and October 26, till 11:59 pm. The KCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be announced on October 28 at 2 p.m.

The KCET Web options entry is underway and the candidates who are appearing for KCET Counselling 2022 will be able to enter options for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharma, and Pharm-D courses. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's how to check the KCET Counselling Revised Schedule 2022

Step 1: In order to check the KCET Counselling Revised Schedule, candidates are required to visit the official website of KCET 2022.

Step 2: Then, click on the mentioned tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Check the revised KCET 2022 schedule

Step 4: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative