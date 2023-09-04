KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will today release the Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results for the second round of counseling. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be out at 6 pm on Monday.
Candidates must note that they will not get the chance to fill their choices after the second round of seat allotment for medical and dental courses. There are a total of 917 medical seats vacant after the first round of seat allocation. Out of the total seats, 706 are for NRI quota and 206 are for the specially-abled.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.