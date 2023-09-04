KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will today release the Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results for the second round of counseling. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be out at 6 pm on Monday.

How to check Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG or CET 2023 seat allotment result link available under the 'Latest Announcements' on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Look for your roll number and check the seat allotment result

Download the file for future reference.

Candidates must note that they will not get the chance to fill their choices after the second round of seat allotment for medical and dental courses. There are a total of 917 medical seats vacant after the first round of seat allocation. Out of the total seats, 706 are for NRI quota and 206 are for the specially-abled.