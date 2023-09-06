KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is going to publish the Karnataka CET 2023 seat allotment results for the second round of counseling today, September 6. The KCET seat allotment result will be out after 6 pm. Earlier, the round 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be out on September 4 which was delayed due to some reasons. Now, as per the interim orders of Karnataka High Court, the UGCET round 2 seat allotment results will be published after 8 pm on September 6. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka CET 2023 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka UGCET 2023 seat allotment result link available under the 'Latest Announcements' on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Look for your roll number and check the seat allotment result

Download the file for future reference.

The candidates allotted medical seat in the second round of UGNEET will not be considered for seat allotment under UGCET 2023 courses. Candidates allotted dental seats will have to cancel the allotted dental seat before the process of the seat allotment of UGCET 2023. Only then the candidate will be considered for second round of UGCET 2023, the official notice reads.

Candidates must note that they will not get the chance to fill their choices after the second round of seat allotment for medical and dental courses. There are a total of 917 medical seats vacant after the first round of seat allocation. Out of the total seats, 706 are for NRI quota and 206 are for the specially-abled.