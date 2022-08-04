KEAM 2022: CEE Opens Application Correction Window; Know How To Edit Form

KEAM 2022: The application correction window for admission to Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, and Medical allied courses has now been opened by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Candidates who have already submitted their application form can cross-verify their profile and rectify the mistakes by August 10 till 5 pm. In order to make any changes to the application form, candidates are required to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes in fields such as personal details, photo, signature, nativity, reservation, NRI status, and other benefits in the profile. Candidates can check their profile by clicking on the menu item "Memo Details" provided on the profile page. Also, candidates can edit the form and upload valid documents, photos, or signatures as applicable before the last date.

KEAM Application Form 2022: Here's how to make corrections

Step 1: In order to make corrections to the application form, candidates are required to visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the KEAM application form correction link.

Candidates are then required to enter their log-in credentials.

Step 4: Then, make the required changes to the application form.

Step 5: Double-check all of the details and submit the KEAM correction form.

Step 6: Then, save the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to make corrections in the application form - CLICK HERE

Details mentioned on KEAM 2022 Results

Candidate name and roll number Name of Examination Marks secured in each subject Minimum marks required Total marks secured Qualifying status of students

More Details

Every year, Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam is conducted by the Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) for the selection of candidates for admission to various courses including, engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine programmes at participating colleges throughout Kerala. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

