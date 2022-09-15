KEAM 2022 Counselling Registration Window Opens; Check Steps To Register

The registration window for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022, is now open. All those students who want to register can do so by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Students must take note that the allotment of seats will only be done after considering the preferences chosen by students. The KEAM 2022 schedule highlights that the trial allotment list will be released on September 18, 2022. The first phase allotment list will be out on September 21, 2022. To complete the process, the students are required to pay the fee on or before September 26, 2022.

According to the official notice, "Candidates will lose the seat for failing to make the payment. They will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them."

KEAM 2022 Counselling: Here's how to complete the registration process

Step 1: To complete the registration procedure, candidates are required to visit the official website, cEE.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should log in using their application number and password.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Open Registration" link.

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to go through the list of options they have registered for.

Step 5: They should finish the process and print a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link for counselling registration 2022 - Click Here

KEAM 2022 Results, Rank List: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To download the KEAM 2022 Results, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal and then enter your login details.

Step 3: Automatically, the KEAM 2022 Rank List will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download and take a print the copy for future references

Image: Shutterstock/Representative